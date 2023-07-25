News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (7-16-2013) Bryan awarded title match against Cena, Summerslam hype, MITB fallout, live callers, emails (121 min.)

July 25, 2023

SEND TO NEWS ON POSTS 1 – ADVERTISEMENT WIDGET

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-16-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell with live callers and email questions about Monday Night Raw, Daniel Bryan awarded WWE Title match at SummerSlam, MITB fallout, and much more including a VIP Exclusive Aftershow with a variety of topics.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

https://factormeals.com/wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*