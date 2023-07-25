NXT TV RESULTS (7/25): Wells’s report on Judgment Day opening, Hayes & Williams & Dragunov vs. Schism, Gable Steveson’s Decision, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JULY 25, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS (@spookymilk), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-Recaps of last week, where Dominik Mysterio ended Wes Lee’s record North American Championship reign, followed by other Judgment Day highlights from the main roster in the last week, ending with Mysterio’s defeat of Sami Zayn last night on Raw. This transitioned to Mysterio and Rhea Ripley entering to the standard strong heel reaction. The chyron promoted Ripley vs. Lyra Valkyria later tonight.

Rhea opened on the mic and the crowd rained down boos when Dirty Dom took over. Rhea proudly announced Mysterio as the new North American Champion to big boos. Dom said he finally made the Mysterio name relevant. Rhea waited out some chants and started in on Lyra Valkyria but Wes Lee’s music played him out to the ring. He said he hated seeing his North American Championship on Dominik. He said he put his heart and soul into that title and losing it the way he did, specifically to Dom, was no good. Lee said we need a new North American Champion now. Mustafa Ali’s music played him out and Ali said he’s got a lot of respect for Lee, but none for Dominik. He said Dominik stole his chance to defeat Wes Lee, but last week “this clown dropped the ball.” Ali realized what he said and apologized for being angry. The crowd chanted “triple threat.” Ali got fired up and he said he told Lee not to take the match but Lee was too stupid to listen. Lee got fired up and got in Ali’s face and told him to watch his mouth. Dom said this seemed like their problem and he started out, shouldering Ali and saying “Sorry, champ coming through.” Ali charged but hit Lee, and the two babyfaces brawled as Dom hit the ramp with Rhea and the two posed and smirked.

-McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, who put over their match with Gallus for the championship. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price spoiled the party and said they’d be next, if D and Stacks managed to come home with the championship.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were announced ahead of their six-man match. [c]

-Last night, Lyra Valkyria and Rhea Ripley ran afoul of each other backstage to make tonight’s match. Presently, Lyra Valkyria told McKenzie Mitchell she needs to know where she stands. She said she’s not going to bide her time and wait in the locker room.

(1) CARMELO HAYES & TRICK WILLIAMS & ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. SCHISM (Joe Gacy & The Dyad (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reid)) (w/Ava)

Gacy and Hayes opened. Quick low-impact offense to open until Hayes hit a dropkick and a chop. Williams tagged in and hit a dropkick on Gacy as well. Fowler took over on offense but Williams hit a body slam before long. Williams hit a shot to the jaw and fired up. Dragunov tagged in and wrenched Fowler’s arm, then took him down with a slam. Dragunov got taken to the heel corner and Reid tagged in. Dragunov hit a lariat and Williams tagged back in. Reid managed lariat and stomped Williams, then took a cheap shot at Hayes. The Dyad and Hayes & Williams all got involved and fought in the ring as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Hayes was face in peril against Reid, but made the hot tag to Williams as Gacy also tagged in shortly after return. Trick flapjacked Gacy and fired up again. Williams dumped Gacy and Dragunov tagged himself in. He ran around the corner for Gacy, who moved, and Dragunov hit Torpedo Moscow on Williams. Gacy took advantage as Hayes checked on Williams. Gacy hit a side suplex, back in the ring, on Dragunov and covered for two. Reid tagged in and headlocked Dragunov on the mat and added rapid punches. He released and hit a clothesline, then tagged Fowler. Dragunov fought off both of the Dyad with chops and kicks until the numbers caught up and they hit an assisted knee drop. Outside, two masked Schism followers wiped out the Dyad. As Vic wondered what was going on, Melo tagged himself and hit Nothing But Net on Gacy to finish.

WINNERS: Hayes & Williams & Dragunov at 11:27.

Dragunov argued with Trick & Melo on the ramp.

(Wells’s Analysis: A mess that was fun at times that forwarded the main event story for Great American Bash and also raised some questions about what’s going on with Schism. This wasn’t the best match these six could produce, but it accomplished a lot)

-Vic promoted the next match and the show went to commercial. [c]

-Tiffany Stratton segment. She said sometimes a superstar just has IT, and she’s IT. She said she’s the epitome of what a women’s champion is. She runs faster, works harder and jumps higher, and looks better than everyone. She said she didn’t come this far to have it taken away by some 19-year-old brat. She said Thea Hail has energy and she’ll give her that, but she’s going to make sure Hail doesn’t take her out. She said she never tapped, her “hand just grazed the mat a couple times” and the ref didn’t see it. She said payback was coming. She said Hail could bring everyone and it wouldn’t matter – she’d walk out still champion.

-Vic said it was official – the Great American Bash match for the North American Championship is now a triple threat between Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali and Dominik Mysterio.

(2) VON WAGNER (w/Mr. Stone) vs. JAVIER BERNAL

Bernal took a few quick shots but Wagner put him in a corner and clobbered him there. Wagner hit a big boot and followed up with ground & pound. Wagner waited for Bernal to get up and did his slam finisher.

WINNER: Wagner at 0:54.

The crowd egged on Wagner to put Bernal through the announce table. Mr. Stone did the same, so it was done. As Wagner posed, Bron Breakker popped into frame out of nowhere and speared Wagner. Breakker went for a chair and a gaggle of refs got in the way. Breakker posed to boos.

(Wells’s Analysis: I was all set to say that a push for Wagner finally resulted in a win, but yet again, it seems like it’s all just to warm him up to feed him to another big priority. I’m surprised to see Breakker still hanging around; his heel persona seems fully formed. Maybe he’s planned for after SummerSlam, or maybe they think there’s work to be done before WrestleMania season next year)

[c]

-Carmelo Hayes caught up with Ilja Dragunov and said it was a good W, but this is as far as they go. Trick Williams got into it with Dragunov and Hayes pushed him back. Dragunov said he likes Williams, but if he comes at him like that, he’ll take him out. Dragunov left and Hayes took issue with Williams, who said maybe Hayes will take care of business at the Bash, but this is about Trick himself.

–GABLE STEVESON: THE DECISION

He thanked everyone for his time in NXT so far. He said many people might not know who he is, so he introduced himself. He said next year in Paris he could be a two-time Olympic champion, or he could go back to college and be a three-time champion. He started to announce his decision, and Baron Corbin cut him off on the ramp. Corbin said he should go back to college or the Olympics, but he shouldn’t come to NXT. He said if he does, Corbin’s going to make him do something he’s never done – fail. He said for eight years he’s done everything he was asked, but he no longer cares. He told Steveson he’s swimming with sharks, and he’s eye to eye with a great white. He said he’s starving and he smells blood.

Steveson said Corbin just made his decision easier. How about me vs. you – my first match at Great American Bash? Corbin tried a cheap shot but missed and Steveson suplexed him a couple of times. Corbin bailed and tried to strike again but refs held him back.

-Dana Brooke walked with Kelani Jordan ahead of her kendo stick match with Cora Jade. [c]