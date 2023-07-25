NXT HITS & MISSES 7/25: Hayes, WIlliams & Dragunov vs. Schism, Ripley vs. Valkyria, Brooke vs. Jade, D’Angelo back in action, more.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WES LEE, MUSTAFA ALI STEP UP TO DIRTY DOM

The show kicked off with Rhea Ripley and Dom Dom getting as much heat as humanly possible. The crowd was electric with a chorus of boo’s for the new North American Champion. Wes Lee interrupted him, saying that he hated the fact that the title that should represent hard work and opportunity is around HIS waist. Mustafa Ali interrupted Lee, claiming he had a stake for the North American title as well. Naturally, this looks like this is going to culminate in a Triple Threat match down the line.

I like the fact that the Judgement Day and other main roster talent are intertwining themselves with NXT storylines. It’s getting more eyeballs on the product and it makes NXT feel like if you don’t watch, you might miss something — like Dom’s win last week for example.

Dom is such an amazing heel, and the fact that he has NXT Workhorse title around his waist while being the weakest member of Judgement Day is going to make for some fantastic stories to come in the near future.

Verdict: HIT

SCHISM vs. CARMELO HAYES, TRICK WILLIAMS & ILJA DRAGUNOV

This match was made last week, with Melo and Ilja joining forces to combat a mutual enemy before their match at the Great American Bash. Ilja and Melo’s feud has been relatively cold going into GAB, only a couple weeks old with very little story thus far. My assumption going into this match was that this was going to be nothing more than a plot device where some sort of screwy finish would happen and Ilja accidentally costs Melo the match – or vice versa. That finish, of course, giving a little more heat to their feud for the NXT Title.

Instead, they pulled off a much better story in my opinion anyway. Essentially Ilja was in control of Gacy towards the end of the match but couldn’t quite get the job done. So Melo tagged himself in and put Gacy away on his own. This is going to lead right into their match at GAB and give Ilja a chip on his shoulder and a fire to win the big one.

Chances are, unfortunately — he’s not gonna win.

Verdict: HIT

VON WAGNER vs JAVIER BERNAL

A few weeks ago, Wagner took out Javy in a matter of minutes. Javy wanted a shot at Wagner again and requested a rematch. Well… all he got was beat in about 45 seconds, and then put through the announce table for his troubles.

This was really a set up for Bron Breakker to attack Von Wagner after the match to begin a feud between NXT’s two big hoss’s that nobody really cares about. Not sure why Breakker attacked

Verdict: MISS

CORA JADE vs DANA BROOKE- KENDO STICK MATCH

The Kendo Stick, wrestling’s most prolific weapon. Cora Jade has adopted one as her signature weapon of choice and challenged Dana Brooke to a Kendo Stick match last week.

Kelani Jordan was in Brooke’s corner, and she was more or less helpless as she watched her mentor get annihilated by the upstart, Cora Jade. Brooke got only a little bit of offense in, which really helped to cement Jade as a force to be reckoned with in the NXT women’s division.

Though Jade got most of the offense, a brief distraction from Jordan allowed Brooke to hit Jade with a chair (wait, isn’t this a Kendo Stick match?) and turn the momentum back in her favor before she picked up the win.

I’m not sure where the feud goes from here, though. It initially seemed like Jade was in a feud with Jordan with Brooke in the background. Now it seems to be the other way around. Perhaps Jade winds up with a partner to take on the two gymnasts?

Verdict: HIT

TONY D’ANGELO & STACKS vs. LUCIEN PRICE & BRONCO NIMA

Earlier in the night, Nima and Price interrupted D’Angelo and Stacks during a backstage interview and that disrespect led to D’Angelo’s first match back since getting outta the clink.

Stacks and D’Angelo didn’t seem to miss a beat, working well together to take on the newcomers. Though I must admit that it’s Stacks that outshines D’Angelo between the ropes. Speaking of standouts, Nima and Price have certainly stood out in their matches the last two weeks. Tonight, they looked incredibly dominant against the D’Angelo family. It’s nice to see a new powerhouse tag team in NXT now that the Creeds have moved on.

The action was quick and fast paced and saw D’Angelo & Stacks get the win as they enter the Great American Bash on Sunday to face Gallus for the NXT Tag Titles.

Verdict: HIT

RHEA RIPLEY vs LYRA VALKYRIA

In a multitude of backstage segments over the course of the last few NXT’s and Smackdown’s, we’ve seen Lyra and Rhea run into one another. Rhea trying to give Lyra advice, Lyra wanting to prove herself to Rhea on her road to defeating Jacy Jayne. This lead to Lyra challenging Rhea to a match one on one match tonight.

A pleasure to see Ripley back in an NXT ring, especially against one of the most promising up and coming stars in Valkyria. The two put on a fantastic main event that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Lyra countered two rip tides and had pinned Rhea for a 2.9 count both times, Lyra was almost treated as an equal to Rhea here. And considering Rhea may be the hottest (take that how you will) if not one of the hottest stars in WWE right now, that says something. They must see a very high ceiling for Lyra, rightfully so.

After the match, Rhea grabbed Lyra by the face and said “Now prove me right and beat Jacy Jayne!” I like this rub, and hopefully it foreshadows a Lyra win during that match!

Verdict: HIT