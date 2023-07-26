FREE PODCAST 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg talk Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes’ build to Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio as NXT Champion, D’Angelo’s in-ring return, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg take calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes’ build to Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio as NXT Champion, D’Angelo’s in-ring return, the co-mingling of NXT and Main Roster talent, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO