FREE PODCAST 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg talk Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes’ build to Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio as NXT Champion, D’Angelo’s in-ring return, more (81 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg take calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Ilja Dragunov and Carmelo Hayes’ build to Great American Bash, Dominik Mysterio as NXT Champion, D’Angelo’s in-ring return, the co-mingling of NXT and Main Roster talent, and more.
