VIP AUDIO 7/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: L.A. Knight, Cole-MJF, Cody’s latest interview, Ricochet-Logan Paul, Blood & Guts review, Bloodline latest, Athena-Willow, Rush video, Billy Gunn, more (79 min.)

July 26, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics: L.A. Knight, Adam Cole-MJF, Cody Rhodes’s latest interview, Ricochet-Logan Paul, Blood & Guts review, Bloodline latest, Athena vs. Willow Nightingale, Rush video about signing with AEW, Billy Gunn’s boots, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

