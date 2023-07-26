VIP AUDIO 7/25 – Everything with Rich & Wade: L.A. Knight, Cole-MJF, Cody’s latest interview, Ricochet-Logan Paul, Blood & Guts review, Bloodline latest, Athena-Willow, Rush video, Billy Gunn, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics: L.A. Knight, Adam Cole-MJF, Cody Rhodes’s latest interview, Ricochet-Logan Paul, Blood & Guts review, Bloodline latest, Athena vs. Willow Nightingale, Rush video about signing with AEW, Billy Gunn’s boots, and more.

