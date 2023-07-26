VIP AUDIO 7/26 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on TNA No Surrender: NWA World Title King of the Mountain main event with Samoa Joe, Styles, Waltman, Raven (80 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the TNA No Surrender PPV from July 17, 2005.

First up was a rapid-fire post-event analysis with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussing the TNA No Surrrender PPV, a very good PPV from TNA with good wrestling start to finish, but did any match hit the four star threshold?

Then in the main full length PPV Roundtable Podcast, PWTorch columnists James Caldwell and Pat McNeill joined Wade for an in-depth start-to-finish review of King of Mountain main even for the NWA Title with Samoa Joe, Sean Waltman, A.J. Styles, Raven, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

