VIP AUDIO 7/26 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight, a Subculture vs. ABC rematch for tag team titles, AXS TV’s audio problem, more (46 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo discuss the post-Slammiversary TV show, which included Jake Something vs. Kevin Knight and a Subculture vs. ABC rematch for the tag team titles. In addition, they talk about Impact/AXS TV’s audio problem, Nick Aldis’s time in Impact, and where the Jonathan Gresham angle is headed. Plus notes on Impact’s upcoming visit to Chicago, including a card show with major sports names.

