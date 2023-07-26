WWE Raw Ratings Report (7/24): Viewership, key demo, 2023 averages so far, year-ago comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw (7/24) drew an average of 1.819 million viewers, a bit below the prior five week average of 1.858 million. The average for 2023 so fra is 1.820 million. The following were the hourly viewership numbers:

1st Hour 1.871 million

2nd Hour: 1.914 million

3rd Hour: 1.672 million

The advertised Logan Paul appearing, a Seth Rollins-Finn Balor contract signing, Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark, and Cody Rhodes appearance.

In the key 18-49 demographic, Raw drew a 0.57 rating, the same as the prior week. The average for 2023 so far is 0.55.

