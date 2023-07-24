WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (7/21): Airing on FX costs WWE a million viewers, key demos and historical context

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown (7/21) on Fox drew 1.230 million viewers, down from 2.309 million viewers the prior week. That’s a drop of over a million viewers for a show on the cable channel FX rather than the more widely available free broadcast network Fox.

The last time Smackdown aired on FX on Oct. 28, 2022, it drew 835,000 viewers. The Oct. 29, 2021 episode on FX drew 1.032 million viewers. So WWE did better than usual at getting a bigger percentage of viewers to find the show on FX.

Wrestlenomics on Patreon reports that the final quarter hour peaked at 1,482 million, easily the highest quarter hour viewership of the two hours. The show began at 1.008 million and grew most quarter hours including 1.315 million in Q4. Q7 drew 1.259 million, so that final Q8 increased more than 220,000 viewers, the biggest jump of the show.

The 18-49 demo rating was 0.36, down from 0.62 the prior week.

