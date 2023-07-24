VIP AUDIO 7/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (7-15-2005): Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge controversy, review of first episode of “Hogan Knows Best,” Heyman replaces Cornette as head of OVW, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 15, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

A discussion of the Matt Hardy-Lita-Edge situation in-depth from many angles.

A discussion of the media reaction and WWE’s subsequent reaction to last week’s terrorist-themed angles on Smackdown.

The first episode of Hulk Hogan’s reality show on VH1.

Matt Striker’s “ordeal”

Paul Heyman replacing Jim Cornette as scriptwriter/booker of OVW TV shows.

Shawn Michaels’s follow-up promo on Raw.

Summerslam’s top matches.

A preview of Sunday’s TNA PPV.

Jeff Jarrett commenting on TNA’s future and patronizing Ring of Honor…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO