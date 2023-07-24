VIP AUDIO 7/24 – The Fix Flashback (7-6-2016): Scott Hall DVD review, The Final Deletion on TNA Impact examined, Lashley’s improvement, Raw food fight, Lesnar vs. Hunt prediction, more (137 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 6, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS:

The Final Deletion on TNA Impact Wrestling with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy’s bizarre blowoff match at the Hardy Estate

For what reasons could WWE be announcing Brock Lesnar’s opponent on Smackdown this week.

Possible Brock Lesnar Summerslam opponents

Raw ratings

Key points from Raw including the food fight.

The choice of Enzo & Cass to team with John Cena at Battleground

The elimination main event tag match and if anyone was hurt with the rapid eliminations,

An in-depth review of the new Scott Hall Blu-Ray documentary.

UFC 200, who might Brock Lesnar face next if he loses, Lesnar vs. Mark Hunt prediction, full preview of all fights that week including standout prelims and big main events.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO