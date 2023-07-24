VIP AUDIO 7/24 – WKH – Focus On WWE: Insights on L.A. Knight push and future, what could hold him back, and is McMahon a fan of his? Plus, Smackdown off-air notes, NXT ratings for Dominik headlined-show, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a “Focus on WWE” edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these topics:
- Insights on L.A. Knight push and future, what could hold him back, what big feud might be on the horizon, and is McMahon a fan of his?
- Shawn Michaels ruling out another match
- Smackdown off-air notes including Drew McIntyre’s post-match speech to fans
- Ratings for NXT last week with Dominik in the top match, how NXT compares to AEW
- Ratings for Raw last week
- WWE touts successful Mexico live events this weekend
