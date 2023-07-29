VIP AUDIO 7/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (7-20-2005): Backstage reaction to Samoa Joe’s performance and what it means to his push, X Division changes, how booking is catering to “smart fans,” terrorist angle reax (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Backstage reaction to Samoa Joe’s performance at Sunday’s PPV, what it means politically to his push, and how the next PPV on Aug. 13 could be one of the biggest matches of the year on several levels. Also, how the attitude within TNA is changing regarding the X Division and what has influenced that change.

More notes on the TNA PPV line-up that’s already looking like one of the better TNA line-ups of the year.

Notes on former WWE wrestlers who were backstage at the TNA PPV, including Jeff Hardy.

A preview of a Saturday Night War between Velocity and TNA on Saturday night this fall… Thoughts on a new booking style trend that was permeating a number of promotions where “smart fans” were catered to, but worked, at the same time, where reality and fiction are mixed – with Hardy-Lita-Edge in WWE and C.M. Punk’s ROH Title reign as two prominent examples.

Final notes on how WWE has been reacting to the terrorist angle controversy on Smackdown.

