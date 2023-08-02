8/2 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho in Action vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 2, 2023

TAMPA, FL AT YUENGLING CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) DANIEL GARCIA & SAMMY GUEVARA vs. CHRIS JERICHO & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara started the bout with a lockup and then chest slap off. Daniel Garcia entered teh ring and he teamed up with Sammy to hit a double shoulder tackle. Garcia and Jericho then traded slaps until Garcia took down Jericho and danced over him. Konosuke Takeshita was tagged in and Garcia danced at him, Takeshita then ran the ropes and launched into Daniel.

Jericho entered once more and hit a backdrop on Garcia, then attacked him from behind as Danny was distracted by Takeshita. Jericho then took out Garcia as a very early break started. [c]

*my 2nd segment notes were all deleted, Jericho and Takeshita won the match and I like the pairing. [c]

-Jack Perry came out to go face-to-face with Jerry Lynn, Perry took the mic from Tony and told Lynn to get out there. Lynn came to the stage and called him Jungle, he said that he would love to beat him, but that would just be child abuse. He said that he doesn’t run the show and no doctor would clear him. But he has a friend from ECW that can, and RVD came out to Walk by Pantera. Perry rolled out of the ring and walked away, Perry ran in with a chair and tried to hit RVD, but missed.

-Toni Storm had a video saying she would beat Shida tonight.

(2) JON MOXLEY vs. PENTA vs. TRENT BERETTA

Trent dove out on to Moxley, then the bell rang, Penta proceeded to dive out onto Trent. Moxley was chopping Trent and then bit his head, Penta brought in a trash can and hit Moxley with it, then Trent. Moxley applied a running cutter on Penta then pulled out a 2×4 wrapped in barbed wire. Penta got a hold of it and missed a strike, leaving it on the mat. Moxley then got the barbed wire and hit Trent in the back and stomach, then raked his face and hit a pile driver on the barbed wire.

Trent then got up and hit a backdrop on the barbed wire. Meanwhile, Penta set up and placed two tables at ringside. He put Trent on both then went to the top rope, Moxley then chocked Penta with the barbed wire. Trent got up and superplexed Moxley off the turnbuckle and onto both tables. [c]

There was a table set up in the middle of the ring and in one of the corners as the show returned. Penta hit a Destroyer off the top rope and onto the table, on Trent. Penta and Moxley then went through the table in the corner, as Moxley tackled him through. Moxley then poured out a bag of tacs.

Moxley hit a Gotch pile driver on Penta onto the tacs, he then slammed Penta into the tacs. Moxley then hit a cutter on Trent, who in turn slammed Moxley onto the tacs and tried to pin, as Penta hit Trent with a trash can and broke up the pin. All three men were standing in the ring and traded chops. Penta and Moxley took out Trent, then exchanged strikes with each other. Moxley hit a Paradigm shift, but Trent hit a running knee and pinned Penta for the win.

WINNER: Trent

(Sage’s Analysis: I loved that match, relatively safe when you consider the spots and it’s nice to see Trent get a win as he has been a big part of the show, in a losing fashion, since the beginning.)

-Claudio and Yuta walked out and took out Trent, Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy came in and made the save. Chuck challenged BCC to a parking lot match at Daly’s Place. [c]

-RVD was backstage with Renee, he said he heard Perry was running his mouth and he wants to challenge Perry for the FTW title.

-MJF came out to the arena, out of the heel entrance. Also, I just realized the stage was set up like the OG AEW set with the circular tunnels. The crowd cheered for MJF and he smiled, he said they had some devil worshipers in the house. He said that he wants to have a heart-to-heart with them all. He said that he ADD, and the crowed cheered. He said that he has rejection sensitivity disorder, and it makes really difficult for him. He said that his live has been rough and ran down a lot of things. He then talked about the kids that hit him with quarters and told him to pic them up “jew boy.” He said that he wakes up each day and thinks of that moment and thinks that he had to stab everyone in the back to protect himself.

He said in doing that he became one of them and became a scumbag, he said that being a scumbag and being booed is easy. He said that being open and vulnerable is the hard thing. He said that he couldn’t be the real Max because he was worried he would be rejected, he said that he isn’t scared anymore and that is because of all the fans. He said that they all care about Max, they taught him they have sympathy for the devil. He said he is still a scumbag, but he is ready to be the audiences scumbag. He said that one person in particular that taught him he can trust and be vulnerable and deserves a friend. He then introduced his best friend Adam Cole.

Cole walked out to no music, and walked to the ring. Cole said that MJF continues to impress him everyday. His is one of the best wrestlers in the world and the man he is becoming. He thanked him for telling his story and that he is not alone. Cole said for years he was a jerk, because he was scared and didn’t know what it meant to be a man. He said that the people love him, that is because they know there is a good guy in there. Cole said he and the audience are proud of him. MJF said thank you. but he is still a scumbag and then pitched their t-shirt.

He said that he made a promise to give Cole a shot at the world title, but he has been thinking about it and Cole doesn’t deserve a match. But, he doesn’t deserve any match. He deserves the match, in the most historic match in AEW history as the main event of All In. He then asked Cole to please sign the contract, Cole signed the contract and said that he loves him. MJF reciprocated and they both hugged. Roderick Strong was Beet Red in the back at this news and was confronted by Matt Taven and Mike Bennet to join the Kingdom.

(3) THE ELITE vs. JEFF JARRETT & JAY LETHAL & SATNUM SINGH

Kenny Omega and Jeff Jarrett started the match, Double J applied a side headlock and then an arm drag on Omega. Kenny then hit an arm drag of his own on Jarrett. The Bucks then entered and took out Lethal and Jarret, Singh entered and took on the legal man Matt Jackson. Satnam was in control as the break started. [c]

Nick Jackson hit a super kick on Jarrett, then tagged in Omega, who took out JJ. Lethal entered and he could not escape, then did a backflip, but Lethal got his knees up. The Bucks had a super kick party and then had another with Satnam. Kenny then hit a V-Trigger on Singh, but was attacked by Dutt. Lethal hit Lethal Combination, then Cutler cold sprayed Karen. The Hardy’s ran down and then Hangman hit a Buckshot. Kenny then hit One Winged Angel on Lethal for the win.

WINNER: The Elite

(Sage’s Analysis: A fun fan service type match that felt like the in ring celebration of them resigning.)

-Hangman said that he and Kenny and Matt and Nick have all re-signed with AEW. He said they were so happy to be here, Kenny said that Dynamite, Rampage, ROH or Collision we will see more of them.

-AR Fox explained why he turned on Darby, he said Darby didn’t speak to him for five years until he was signed. The video then cut to Fox and Swerve dropping in on Nick Wayne and beating him up at his home. I liked this video a lot. [c]

(4) AUSSIE OPEN vs. VIKINGO & KOMANDER

Vikingo started for his team against Fletcher, he was taken out then Davis entered as did Komander for either side. Davis hit a big boot on Komander then Fletcher entered and team up with Davis. Komander fought back, but was hit with two team moves and kicked out at two. Komander dodged Fletcher and hit some chops, then a fun move in the ropes. Viking then did a springboard move off Komander and the two teamed up on Fletcher. Vikingo and Komander then hit dives on the outside, but both were caught and slammed on the floor. [c]

Aussie Open hit an Anti-Air kick, Fletcher then hit a kick on Vikingo for a two count. Vikingo then dodged a double strike, then could not dodge a second. Komander hit some fancy rope moves, then missed a walk the ropes moonsault. Aussie Open then teamed up and pinned him.

WINNER: Aussie Open

(Sage’s Analysis: A fine match, not much juice to this one.)

-A video of Punk pulling of the “real world championship,” was shown along with his match with Starks. [c]

(5) TONI STORM vs. HIKARU SHIDA

Toni Storm ran in and hit a leg kick, Hikaru Shida fought back and pushed Storm out of the ring with a flurry of punches. Storm was hyped up by Ruby Soho and Saraya. Storm reentered the ring, Shida ran the ropes and took down Storm. Shida set up Storm on the apron and hit a running knee. Shida then tossed Storm into the barricade and laid down punches, until storm countered and tossed her back into the ring. Storm then slammed Shida’s head into the buckle and shida did the same and hit a suplex slam. Storm countered and hit a hip attack, sending Shida to the outside where the outcasts attacked her. [c]

Shida was in control in the corner, laying in punches and then placed Storm on teh adjacent turn buckle. Ruby Soho distracted Shida, Storm took advantage and hit a supperplex, Storm then hit a hip attack and a DDT for a near fall. Both combatants traded strikes until Shida then hit a running knee. Saraya then tossed in a kendo stick and Shida grabbed it and hit Soho with it. Storm then hit used the green spray and hit a slam, but Shida reversed it and pinned Storm.

WINNER: Hikaru Shida

(Sage’s Analysis: A really fun match that wasn’t all about the distractions and a really surprising win IMO, a good showcase for the division and I’m curious where it goes form here.)