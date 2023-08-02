8/2 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho in Action vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara, More.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

AUGUST 2, 2023

TAMPA, FL AT YUENGLING CENTER

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) DANIEL GARCIA & SAMMY GUEVARA vs. CHRIS JERICHO & KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara started the bout with a lockup and then chest slap off. Daniel Garcia entered teh ring and he teamed up with Sammy to hit a double shoulder tackle. Garcia and Jericho then traded slaps until Garcia took down Jericho and danced over him. Konosuke Takeshita was tagged in and Garcia danced at him, Takeshita then ran the ropes and launched into Daniel.

Jericho entered once more and hit a backdrop on Garcia, then attacked him from behind as Danny was distracted by Takeshita. Jericho then took out Garcia as a very early break started. [c]