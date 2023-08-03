FREE PODCAST 8/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Should fans believe MJF is sincere, Shida’s big win, on-site reports, live callers, emails (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They discussed the MJF-Adam Cole segment and if this story is giving off vibes of breaking from wrestling tropes with this type of storyline? Also, Hikaru Shida ends Toni Storm’s reign, Cody Rhodes appears in video package celebrating 200 episodes of Dynamite, Swerve Strickland and A.R. Fox decimate Nick Wayne, and much more with live callers, emails, and two on-site correspondents.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO