FREE PODCAST 8/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review FSW Moment of Truth including ABC vs. Los Suavecitos, Ice Williams vs. Hero Leu, more (78 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland check out Future Stars of Wrestling’s Moment of Truth, featuring a strong main event of Ice Williams vs. Hero Leu for the FSW title, ABC’s Chris Bey & Ace Austin battle Los Suavecitos for the FSW tag titles, Kenny King clashes with the 16-year-old Bodhi Young Prodigy, and much more. For VIP listeners, they review two matches from Expect the Unexpected’s Summer Madness – Lee Moriarty vs. Alec Price and Miracle Generation vs. the SATs for the IWTV Tag Team Title.

