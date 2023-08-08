News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE post-Summerslam, The Elite renew with AEW, Strickland-Nick Wayne, AEW women’s locker room, Cody, Judgment Day, Nakamura, G1, more (64 min.)

August 8, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • The Elite extend their deal with AEW, but it wasn’t always a unanimous decision
  • MJF and Adam Cole, where does it go from here
  • The Swerve Strickland-Nick Wayne angle on Dynamite
  • LuFisto stirs up conversation on the AEW women’s locker room politics
  • Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, Shisuke Nakamura, The Judgment Day coming out of Summerslam
  • New Japan G1 and Eddie Kingston’s role so far
  • The return of the Everything Mailbag announced

