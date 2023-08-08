VIP AUDIO 8/8 – Everything with Rich & Wade: WWE post-Summerslam, The Elite renew with AEW, Strickland-Nick Wayne, AEW women’s locker room, Cody, Judgment Day, Nakamura, G1, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:

The Elite extend their deal with AEW, but it wasn’t always a unanimous decision

MJF and Adam Cole, where does it go from here

The Swerve Strickland-Nick Wayne angle on Dynamite

LuFisto stirs up conversation on the AEW women’s locker room politics

Cody Rhodes, The Bloodline, Shisuke Nakamura, The Judgment Day coming out of Summerslam

New Japan G1 and Eddie Kingston’s role so far

The return of the Everything Mailbag announced

