FREE PODCAST 8/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Summerslam fallout, MJF-Cole, L.A. Knight, The Elite needing to step up, Becky, Punk-Starks, AEW Women’s Division, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycasts’s “Wrestling Night in America.” They discuss these topics:

Is WWE about to have a steep dropoff after Summerslam?

Some really low-IQ booking in the C.M. Punk-Ricky Starks match with Ricky Steamboat

The L.A. Knight and Miz exchange – was it counterproductive or brilliant?

The Elite re-sign with AEW, but isn’t it time they step up their games?

A look at the women’s divisions in AEW and WWE including whether Becky Lynch should be moved to main events

What’s next for The Bloodline.

Comparing the futures of Solo Sikoa and Gunther

And more

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

In the VIP-exclusive aftershow, they answer email questions on these topics:

Vince McMahon’s legal issues

L.A. Knight being too derivative of Stone Cold and The Rock

In defense of the Jimmy Uso turn and how it was masterfully laid out

Is 2023 proving character development is more important than great matches

Comparing Knight to Damian Sandow, Zack Ryder, and Rusev Day

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO