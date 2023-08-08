FREE PODCAST 8/8 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk Summerslam fallout, MJF-Cole, L.A. Knight, The Elite needing to step up, Becky, Punk-Starks, AEW Women’s Division, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Greg Parks, a Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter columnist and host of the PWTorch Dailycasts’s “Wrestling Night in America.” They discuss these topics:
- Is WWE about to have a steep dropoff after Summerslam?
- Some really low-IQ booking in the C.M. Punk-Ricky Starks match with Ricky Steamboat
- The L.A. Knight and Miz exchange – was it counterproductive or brilliant?
- The Elite re-sign with AEW, but isn’t it time they step up their games?
- A look at the women’s divisions in AEW and WWE including whether Becky Lynch should be moved to main events
- What’s next for The Bloodline.
- Comparing the futures of Solo Sikoa and Gunther
- And more
VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW
In the VIP-exclusive aftershow, they answer email questions on these topics:
- Vince McMahon’s legal issues
- L.A. Knight being too derivative of Stone Cold and The Rock
- In defense of the Jimmy Uso turn and how it was masterfully laid out
- Is 2023 proving character development is more important than great matches
- Comparing Knight to Damian Sandow, Zack Ryder, and Rusev Day
