WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (8/4): Viewership and demo rating for the final episode before Summerslam, year-ago comparisons

Last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown (8/4) drew 2.248 million viewers, down from last weeks 2.323 million viewers and the lowest Fox viewership number since May 26. It was below the average so far this year of 2.30 million. The average through 31 weeks in 2022 was 2.13 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, the episode drew a 0.62 rating, up slight from 0.61 the prior week. The average demo rating through 31 weeks this year is 0.60, up from the 0.52 average through 31 weeks last year.

Friday’s episode headlined with Jey Uso vs. Solo Sikoa, plus L.A. Knight vs. Sheamus. It was the final episode before Summerslam the next night.

