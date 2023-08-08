News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Maitland: Miz “shoots” on L.A. Knight, Nakamura turns on Seth, Summerslam follow-up, live callers and emails (114 min.)

August 8, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Chris Maitland from the PWTorch Dailycast. They begin with thoughts on the Shinsuke Nakamura turn on Seth Rollins and the Cody Rhodes-Seth-Sami Zayn dynamic, plus what’s next for Cody. Then they talk with callers about Miz “shooting” on L.A. Knight with Knight’s counter-punching, The Judgment Day with J.D. McDonagh in the mix now, Shayna Baszler after beating Ronda Rousey, and much more including a variety of listener emails.

