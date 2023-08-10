AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (8/9): Top show in key demo on all of cable, viewership down from recent weeks, year ago comparisons, NXT comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS drew an average viewership of 846,000, down from 894,000, 894,000, and 898,000 the prior three weeks. The ten-week rolling average coming into this week was 879,000; during the same ten weeks last year, the average viewership was 932,000. The average so far in 2023 is 880,000; the average through 32 weeks last year was 957,000. Viewership has averaged 77,000 fewer viewers this year than last year through 32 weeks.

By comparison, NXT the night before on USA Network averaged 776,000 viewers, the highest viewership total for the show in over two years. It was buoyed by a Dominik Mysterio NXT Title defense with Rey Mysterio also on the show at ringside for his challenger, Dragon Lee.

The 18-49 demo rating was 0.29, down from 0.31 last week. The prior ten week average was 0.30; the same ten week period last year averaged 0.33. The average through 32 weeks this year is 0.30; the average through 32 weeks last year was 0.36. The key demo rating is down 17 percent this year.

By comparison, NXT the night before drew a 0.23 rating in that demo.

Dynamite was the top rated cable show on Wednesday night in the 18-34 demographic.

For latest 7-day viewership total PWTorch has obtained, the July 26 episode drew 1,020,000 after seven days, up from 898,000 live and same-night viewers.

