NXT Ratings Report (8/8): Biggest average viewership in over two years, closing the gap on Dynamite, key metrics

Last night’s episode of NXT on USA Network drew an average of 776,000 viewers, the highest viewership number of the year and the highest since Apr. 20, 2021. It was up 59,000 from last week’s 717,000 viewers. The average viewership this year is 619,000. The average through 32 weeks last year was 596,000.

The show headlined with Dominik Mysterio (w/Rhea Ripley) defending his North American Title against Dragon Lee (w/Rey Mysterio).

The key 18-49 demo rating was 0.23, the same as the prior two weeks. The growth was outside of that core demo, as the overall cable rating jumped from 0.53 last week to 0.58 this week, the highest cable rating since Sept. 13 last year.

The average 18-49 demo rating this year is 0.16, so it was well above what it was drawing earlier in the year. The January-February average demo rating was 0.14. It finished no. 1 among all cable shows on Tuesday night.

For context, AEW Dynamite last week drew 894,000 viewers and a 0.31 demo rating. In the 18-34 demo, last week’s Dynamite drew a 0.22 rating compared to NXT’s 0.31 in that same demo. The last eight weeks, NXT has averaged 0.22 among the younger male demo while Dynamite has averaged 0.29, so Dynamite still has a healthy lead in that demo when averaged over two months.

