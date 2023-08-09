VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Flashback (7-13-2016): Lesnar’s UFC 200 win and his future in both UFC and WWE, Reigns edited to look terrible, Vince-Steph-Shane segment, UFC ownership change, Dan Severn book review, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 13, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

The ramifications of Brock Lesnar’s UFC 200 win and his future in both UFC and WWE

How Roman Reigns was edited to look terrible.

The Vince-Steph-Shane segment

New Day-Wyatts segment

Final Deletion follow-up on Impact

Full UFC 200 review.

Highlights from the TUF Finale

Highlights from UFC Fight Night

Expanded thoughts on Jon Jones, Meisha Tate, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasequez, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, plus what does the UFC ownership change mean

A full detailed Dan Severn book review including his days in UFC, pro wrestling indy scene, Japanese wrestling scene, and WWE.

