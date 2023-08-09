VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Flashback (7-13-2016): Lesnar’s UFC 200 win and his future in both UFC and WWE, Reigns edited to look terrible, Vince-Steph-Shane segment, UFC ownership change, Dan Severn book review, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 13, 2016 episodes covering these topics:
- The ramifications of Brock Lesnar’s UFC 200 win and his future in both UFC and WWE
- How Roman Reigns was edited to look terrible.
- The Vince-Steph-Shane segment
- New Day-Wyatts segment
- Final Deletion follow-up on Impact
- Full UFC 200 review.
- Highlights from the TUF Finale
- Highlights from UFC Fight Night
- Expanded thoughts on Jon Jones, Meisha Tate, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasequez, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, plus what does the UFC ownership change mean
- A full detailed Dan Severn book review including his days in UFC, pro wrestling indy scene, Japanese wrestling scene, and WWE.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply