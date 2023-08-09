News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Flashback (7-13-2016): Lesnar’s UFC 200 win and his future in both UFC and WWE, Reigns edited to look terrible, Vince-Steph-Shane segment, UFC ownership change, Dan Severn book review, more (134 min.)

August 9, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the July 13, 2016 episodes covering these topics:

  • The ramifications of Brock Lesnar’s UFC 200 win and his future in both UFC and WWE
  • How Roman Reigns was edited to look terrible.
  • The Vince-Steph-Shane segment
  • New Day-Wyatts segment
  • Final Deletion follow-up on Impact
  • Full UFC 200 review.
  • Highlights from the TUF Finale
  • Highlights from UFC Fight Night
  • Expanded thoughts on Jon Jones, Meisha Tate, Brock Lesnar, Cain Velasequez, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez, plus what does the UFC ownership change mean
  • A full detailed Dan Severn book review including his days in UFC, pro wrestling indy scene, Japanese wrestling scene, and WWE.

