SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 5 episode of AEW Collision including C.M. Punk vs. Ricky Starks with Ricky Steamboat as referee, FTR call out Young Bucks and Samoa Joe calls out Punk for Wembley, FTR vs. Brian Cage & Big Bill, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO