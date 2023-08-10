FREE PODCAST 8/10 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (8-9-2018) All In line-up takes shape and distribution expands, Reigns-Lesnar-Heyman possibilities, Summerslam and NXT Takeover talk, Miz & Mrs, Mailbag (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (8-9-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by guest cohost Jason Powell from the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast and ProWrestling.net. They discuss the All In line-up and distribution channels, does it matter to fans how involved ROH is, where might the Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman saga be headed, early thoughts on the Summerslam and Takeover line-ups, Miz & Mrs thoughts, and the Mailbag including Asuka’s push, Mae Young Classic, NXT’s strengths, and more.

