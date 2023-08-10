VIP AUDIO 8/10 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (8-8-2005): Jericho’s future in pro wrestling including clearing up rumors, WWE bringing back Jamie Noble and Kendrick, why Trish Stratus hasn’t been on TV and scenario for return (15 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tons of details on Chris Jericho’s future in pro wrestling.

Clearing up various rumors and filling in details since we reported a couple months ago how he had not re-signed his contract with WWE yet and there was a good chance he wouldn’t…

WWE’s plans to bring back Jamie Noble and Brian “Spanky” Kendrick – and what this means to ROH and potentially to WWE and its Cruiserweight Division which could then have an impact on TNA and its X Division…

An update on Trish Stratus and why she hasn’t been on TV and a likely scenario and timeline for her return…

