NJPW All Star Junior Festival PPV lineup, Real1 (fka Enzo Amore) makes NJPW debut, Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato Philly Cheesesteak Cup Ladder Match, All Star Junior USA Tournament

NJPW has announced the entire card for the All Star Junior Festival tonight from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The show will air live on NJPW World on PPV for roughly $25 depending on the conversion rate when you pay.
The show features an All Star Junior USA Tournament featuring Kevin Knight, Clark Connors, Francesco Akira, and Mike Bailey. Also featured on the card is a Philly Cheesesteak Cup Ladder Match featuring Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato.
Former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore is also making his NJPW debut Real1 in tag action teaming with Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie against Rich Swann & The DKC & Ryusuki Taguchi.
You can view the entire card below:
- TBD vs. TBD – All Star Junior USA Tournament Finals
- Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors – All Star Junior USA Tournament Semi-Final Round match
- Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey – All Star Junior USA Tournament Semi-Final Round match
- Jordan Oliver & Nick Wayne vs. El Desperado & Mao
- Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato – Philly Cheesesteak Cup Ladder Match
- Yoh & Matt Sydal vs. Bushi & Shun Skywalker
- Real1 (fka Enzo Amore) & Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie vs. Rich Swann & The DKC & Ryusuke Taguchi
- Alex Shelley, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Robbie Eagles, Kosei Fujita, TJP, Cheeseburger, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru – Lucky Dip Tag Match (Teams will be determined by random)
- Lio Rush vs. Fugaz vs. Dragon Kid vs. Soberano Jr. vs. KC Navarro – Five-way match
- Vinny Pacifico vs. Goldy – pre-show match
