NJPW All Star Junior Festival PPV lineup, Real1 (fka Enzo Amore) makes NJPW debut, Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato Philly Cheesesteak Cup Ladder Match, All Star Junior USA Tournament

NJPW has announced the entire card for the All Star Junior Festival tonight from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The show will air live on NJPW World on PPV for roughly $25 depending on the conversion rate when you pay.

The show features an All Star Junior USA Tournament featuring Kevin Knight, Clark Connors, Francesco Akira, and Mike Bailey. Also featured on the card is a Philly Cheesesteak Cup Ladder Match featuring Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Douki & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato.

Former WWE wrestler Enzo Amore is also making his NJPW debut Real1 in tag action teaming with Jack Cartwheel & Starboy Charlie against Rich Swann & The DKC & Ryusuki Taguchi.

You can view the entire card below: