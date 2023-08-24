FREE PODCAST 8/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: All In card changes with angles and returns, Cole shows temper with Renee, Ospreay-Jericho contract signing, Billy Gunn returns, live callers, on-site report (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with live caller and email input plus an on-site correspondent with some notes from inside the ring and details on off-air happenings and Collision taping notes. They began with an in-depth evaluation of the last chapter in the MJF-Adam Cole pre-All In hype with thoughts on the various paths it could go and if AEW wanted to seem as obvious as they did tonight as a sneaky red herring or if they were unaware of the telegraphing to the degree they did. Then they cover the rest of the show with live callers and email contributions including the Chris Jericho-Will Osprey contract signing, a Young Bucks-FTR sitdown promo together, a big A.R. Fox development, BCC’s partners being revealed, and more.

