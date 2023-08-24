VIP AUDIO 8/23 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Final All In hype with major teases of how Cole-MJF will turn out, Jericho-Ospreay contract signing, FTR-Bucks interview, Swerve-Fox angle, Christian promo, more (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Aug. 23 edition of AEW Dynamite start to finish including the final All In hype with major teases of how Adam Cole-MJF will turn out, Chris Jericho-Will Ospreay contract signing, FTR-Young Bucks interview, Swerve-A.R. Fox angle, Christian promo, and more.

