FREE PODCAST 8/24 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Summerslam fallout, latest Shield reunion, Steph-Rousey, on-site correspondent, live callers, mailbag (129 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Zack Heydorn, a PWTorch contributor, to discuss an eventful Summerslam fallout edition of Raw including Roman Reigns as champion, Reigns vs. Finn Balor for the Universal Title, the latest Shield reunion, the Stephanie McMahon-Ronda Rousey angle, Triple H’s promo for Undertaker, and much more including live callers, on-site correspondents, and the mailbag.
