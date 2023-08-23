Tony Khan talks length of Elite’s new contracts, Young Bucks and Kenny Omega as EVPs vs. Jericho & Punk behind the scenes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan talked about the length of The Elite’s (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page) new contracts that were announced on Aug. 2 at Tuesday’s media call ahead of the All In PPV this weekend in the UK at Wembley Stadium.

Khan was asked how long the contracts were for and he said,”People had missed time due to injuries at different points in their contracts, so they were expiring at different points too, so it’s not like everybody’s deals were expiring on the same date. “I don’t think they all end on exactly the same day, but everybody signed a multi-year deal and is going to be here for several years and I’ve had really good talks with all of them. I have a lot of respect for them.”

Khan was also asked about what the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega did behind the scenes as EVPs as compared to C.M. Punk and Chris Jericho, who are seen as leaders behind the scenes, but don’t have official titles.

Without going into detail, Khan said they have different responsibilities behind the scenes. Khan mentioned The Young Bucks came up with the concept for the original All In PPV. Khan went on to praise Omega and The Young Bucks for being EVPs and star wrestlers for the company as well. He said Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were a big part of the fabric of AEW.