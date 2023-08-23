Tony Khan says fans can expect changes to the All In PPV card

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tony Khan said fans can expect changes to AEW’s All In PPV card this weekend in London at Wembley Stadium.

“There will be adjustments to the card. Some of them have been planned from the beginning, some are things we’re dealing with on the fly,” said Khan. Regarding what the changes were, Khan said, “There will probably be some changes to the card necessitated by things happening in the real world, stuff in some cases that is nobody’s fault, but stuff that is not related to the world of professional wrestling.”

Khan eventually went on to elaborate that injuries to Bryan Danielson, Pac, and Jamie Hayter changed the shape of the card. Khan mentioned that he was thriled about how his plans for the build to AEW World Champion MJF vs. Adam Cole at All In had turned out and called what the storyline had achieved in terms of getting over with fans a “blessing.”