Tony Khan comments on Cash Wheeler’s arrest

Tony Khan commented on Cash Wheeler’s arrest during AEW’s media call yesterday ahead of the All in PPV. Khan called the situation “inconclusive.” FTR is scheduled to take on The Young Bucks at All In this weekend.

Wheeler was arrested on Aug. 18. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and pleaded not guilty in what was described by the prosecutor as a road rage incident. Wheeler posted a $2500 bond and was ordered to turn in all his weapons.

When asked about Wheeler’s status for the PPV Khan said, “We’re still learning facts. Based on the information we have at this time, we’re still keeping an eye on that situation. At this time, I think it’s a very inconclusive situation. It differs from other times where we’ve come in and weighed in or acted on a situation based on the evidence because in this case with everything we’re looking at, I don’t think we have those facts right now. At this point, I think it’s rather inconclusive. I do very much look forward to the match and we’ll keep an eye out throughout this weekend and as long as it’s a pending situation.”

Khan was also asked when he became aware of Wheeler’s pending arrest and said he hadn’t known for long and didn’t think he had all of the facts and information yet. Khan said, “I don’t want to comment too much on the situation, but we’re still gathering information and that’s what I’ve been trying to do for several days.”