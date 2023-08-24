FREE PODCAST 8/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Fightt Pro Enter the Fight including Rhett Titus vs. Moses, Logan Laroux vs. LSG, more (63 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Fightt Pro, a unique weekly program on IWTV with more hybrid and grappling rules than the usual wrestling promotion and featuring a tremendous big man vs. smaller man bout in Moses vs. Rhett Titus, plus Logan Laroux vs. LSG for the Fightt Pro title, Shinobi Shadow Squad against Dawgnation, and more, as well as their thoughts on this different take on wrestling, what they liked, and what needs work. Plus, the second in their recurring weird soda feature, this time with a pro wrestling tie-in. For VIP listeners, it’s over to Beyond wrestling to watch Alec Price vs. Matt Tremont for the IWTV title and Ortiz vs. Ichiban.

