FREE PODCAST 8/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (8-20-2013) Summerslam and Raw fallout including babyface depth without Cena, too much of the McMahons, Darren Young’s push, more (142 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-20-2013), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jason Powell of ProWrestling.net as they discuss Summerslam and Raw fallout including babyface depth without John Cena, the RVD & Ricardo pairing, too much of the McMahons, Darren Young’s push, and more.

