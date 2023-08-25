Gorilla Monsoon bobblehead available for pre-order from FOCO

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A new WWE Gorilla Monssoon bobblehead is now available for pre-order from FOCO.

This is Monsoon’s first bobblehead. It features him in his signature outfit while gritting his teeth to showcase the gap in his teeth that he was known for. He is featured standing on a ring themed base with his name displayed in the front.

This bobblehead is limited to 223 total units, retails for $65, and stands at 8 inches tall. The pre-orders are expected to ship no later than Feb. 9, 2024.