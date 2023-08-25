Bray Wyatt remembered by friends and colleagues on social media, processing his death and remembering their times with him

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Today, WWE is paying tribute to the late Windham Rotunda, who wrestled as “Bray Wyatt.” Their website, WWE.com, features a full screen of images of Bray including his 10 Greatest Moments and a photo gallery.

They also have said all Bray Wyatt merchandise profits from sales at shop.wwe.com will go to his family.

Amanda Huber, the widow of the late Jon Huber, who was part of the Wyatt Family as Luke Harper, wrote: “I have no words. I am devastated.” Huber and Rotunda were close friends in real life.

Sean “X-Pac” Waltman wrote about Bray attending wrestling shows with his dad when he was a kid. “Sending every bit of love I have in me to the Rotunda family,” he said “I know way too many people who have lost a child. I can only imagine the pain. I remember Windham and his brother coming to shows with their dad when they were kids. Absolutely devastating news.”

Mick Foley wrote about Wyatt using the Mandible Claw as his finisher, a move Foley utilized as Mankind in WWE. ‘This is awful news, just terribly sad for his family, friends and fans,” he wrote. “I thought so highly of Bray Wyatt, and was so flattered when he started using the Mandible Claw for his finisher. He was a true visionary; one of the most compelling presences that wrestling has ever seen.”

Recent colleagues of his wrote the following on their Twitter/X accounts:

Sami Zayn wrote:. “I have a hard time accepting death. Denial is strong. I am just shocked and I really can’t believe it. RIP Windham Rotunda, I’m grateful to have shared some good times with you.”

Bayley wrote: “Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable. I’m in disbelief just like everyone else. My heart goes out Windham’s whole family & everyone who knows & loves him. You’ve got the whole world in your hands.”

Kevin Owens wrote: “One of the most creative, unique minds I ever met in this industry. One of the first to welcome new guys with open arms. One of the kindest. One of the good ones… We will miss you, Windham. We love you.”

Ivar wrote: “This has totally gutted me. He welcomed us to the main roster with open arms and was so so so kind to us. I just don’t know what to say.”

Sonya Deville wrote: “I’m at a loss for words… I’m grateful to have witnessed his greatness and been around his sweet spirits, always so nice and kind, and willing to help. My prayers to all his family.”

