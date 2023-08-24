VIP AUDIO 8/24 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss a big week in Impact Wrestling including a go-home show and the Multiverse United 2 PPV, predictions for Emergence, more (58 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo recap a big week in Impact Wrestling, which included a go-home show (with new number one contenders for the tag team titles and an intense Crazzy Steve interview) and the Multiverse United 2 PPV (featuring NJPW stars and headlined by Impact champ Alex Shelley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi). The show concludes with predictions for Emergence and words about Terry Funk.

