FREE PODCAST 9/3 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Michaels-Undertaker, The Shield arrested, and more with callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (131 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Matt Koon from “Why It Ended” to discuss Monday Night Raw including the Shawn Michaels-Undertaker segment, Bobby Lashley’s future, Kevin Owens’ return after one week, the latest on Ronda Rousey, The Shield being arrested and returning, and more with live callers, emails, and an on-site correspondent.
