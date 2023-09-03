AEW ALL OUT PPV RESULTS (9/3): Keller’s report on Cassidy vs. Moxley, Danielson vs. Starks, Miro vs. Hobbs, Statlander vs. Soho, Omega vs. Takeshita

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S AEW ALL OUT PPV REPORT

SEPTEMBER 3, 2023

CHICAGO, ILL. AT UNITED CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON PPV

[ZERO HOUR PRE-SHOW]

Commentators: Excalibur, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuiness



-Renee Young and R.J. City stood mid-ring and introduced the show.

-A video package aired on the angle with Ricky Starks, Ricky Steamboat, and Bryan Danielson on Collision last night.

-A promo aired with Bryan Danielson talking about his respect for Steamboat as a fan and support he gave him early in his career. He said he saw from home what Starks did to Steamboat, and then he heard about Starks issuing a challenge to Steamboat for a strap match. Danielson said the last time he was in a strap match, it was against someone he loved, “and we beat the shit out of each other!” He said he doesn’t like Starks, so imagine what he’s got planned for him.

(Keller’s Analysis: So can this be a good sign that Danielson will be cast as a babyface now? I know he has “more fun” being a heel, but this company needs this version of him as a straight-up babyface. Fans like him, so any booing is just going to be them “playing along” as if it’s a show. This is much better for him and AEW to cut these types of promos against heels like Starks.)

-Lexi Nair interviewed Prince Nana with his wrestlers backstage. Nana said he’s donating the battle royale winnings to the Embassy Foundation. Lexi pressed him on who would get the money. Nana said, “The people.” She asked which people. He said, “Us people.” He laughed and sang “We’re in the money” as he walked off.

(A) OVER BUDGET CHARITY BATTLE ROYAL

The winner of the battle royale will donate $50,000 to a charity of their choice. The Best Friends, Dalton Castle & The Boys, and the Mogul Embassy made their entrances. Then “Hangman” Adam Page. (It’s sad this is the best role they have for him on this major event.) Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Shawn Spears, Jake Hager, Serpentico, Aussie Open, and Action Andretti were at ringside. Tony Nese entered the ring, accompanied by “Smart” Mark Sterling, and insulted “fan Chicagoans.” When they chanted “Shut the f— up!” he said, “Real mature!” He said the 20 of them should show the fans how athletic they are and do some “group training.” He began doing push-ups. The bell rang and the wrestlers at ringside charged into the ring and eliminated Nese right away. Kommander leaped off the top rope with a shooting star press onto a crowd at ringside. Excalibur said he wasn’t eliminated because he hadn’t officially entered the ring yet.

It came down to Hangman, Beretta, Brian Cage, and Liona. Brian Cage eliminated Beretta. Hangman eliminated Liona. Hangman head scissored Cage over the top rope, but he held onto the top rope. Hangman kicked him in the face on the ring apron. Cage came back and set up a piledriver. Hangman reversed it and eliminated Cage.

WINNER: Hangman in 13:00.

(B) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & HIKARU SHIDA & SKYE BLUE vs. ATHENA & MERCEDES MARTIENZ & DIAMANTE (w/Billie Starkz)

For the finish, Willow fended off Mercedes at ringside, then tagged in Skye Blue. Blue then pinned Diamante with Code Blue.

WINNERS: Nightingale & Shida & Blue in 9:00.

-A video package aired on the Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley.

(C) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & BILLY GUNN (w/Dennis Rodman) vs. JEFF JARRETT (w/Karen Jarrett) & JAY LETHAL & SATNUM SINGH

Caster rapped to the ring. He told Jarrett that his wife was checking out Dennis Rodman and called them the 2023 Oddities. Billy revealed before the match that he wanted Aubry Edwards to be the referee. Karen threw a fit. Karen and Aubry argued a few minutes in. Rodman then entered the ring and hit Singh with Jarrett’s guitar. Gunn then gave Lethal a Fameasser. Bowens and Caster finished him with their sequence ending with a Mic Drop.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed & Gunn in 6:00.

-A video package aired on MJF & Adam Cole.

[MAIN PPV EVENT]

Commentators: Excalibur, Kevin Kelly, Nigel McGuinness



Ring Announcers: Justin Roberts

(1) MJF & ADAM COLE vs. THE DARK ORDER (Alex Reynolds & John Silver w/Evil Uno) – ROH Tag Team Title match

Dark Order came out first. MJF and Cole came out second to the remix of their entrance themes. MJF drank beer from a fan at ringside before he entered the ring. A fan held up a sign that said, “Tony Khan just cured cancer.” Kelly touted a crowd of over 10,000 fans in attendance and said it’s been an “amazing seven-day period for AEW.” (What happened starting Monday, seven days ago?) When MJF tagged in against Reynolds, he acknowledged that Reynolds trained him. MJF started a chant of “Sports-man-ship!” When they shook hands, MJF poked Reynolds in the eyes. McGuiness said he’s a scumbag. MJF strutted and then did hip gyrations. Excalibur said Jackie Fargo was loving that. McGuinness said Rick Rude was too. MJF grabbed his neck after a collision with Reynolds. He dropped to ringside where Cole checked on him. Cole asked the ref to give MJF a second.