NXT TV RESULTS (9/5): Hazelwood’s live report on Stratton-James for Women’s NXT Championship, Lee-Ali w/Mysterio as ref, Breakker-Wagner, Dragunov-Mensah, more

NXT TV RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with formal ring introductions for Tiffany Stratton’s defense against Kiana James.

(1) TIFFANY STRATTON (c) vs. KIANA JAMES – Women’s NXT Championship match

They locked up to begin, each using the hair against each other with Stratton hitting a shoulder tackle for the early advantage. She taunted and mocked James, dodging her attacks to show she’s on another level, drawing cheers from the crowd. James escaped an arm wrench with some flips, but Stratton did the same only for James to counter into a cartwheel. James went for the hammer lock, but Stratton went into the ropes, then used the ropes for leverage only for the ref to see. James rolled her up, but the ref saw her pulling on the tights. Stratton knocked her from behind and hit a running hip attack in the ropes for a quick count. James hit a few shoulder tackles in the corner to reverse the momentum, then hit a short-arm shoulder tackle for a quick count and went to work on the lower back, locking in a bow and arrow. Stratton fought to her feet and looked to reverse the position and she did, but James fought to her feet and reversed only for Stratton to flip through. James came ack with a running boot.

Stratton hid in the corner and used the ref holding off James to land a stiff forearm. She then hit her cartwheel elbow into the corner. James reversed a seated senton into a sunset pin, then James bridged up on a jackknife attempt. The two then hit simultaneous lariats. Stratton reached for James’ purse, but James ducked and hit 401K. Stratton kicked out just before a three-count. She then raked the eyes of James while the ref put the purse outside. Stratton hit the You Can’t Escape into the PME for the victory.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton at 5:12 (Prettiest Moonsault Ever) to RETAIN the Women’s NXT Championship

-After the match, while Stratton was holding the title high, Becky Lynch appeared on the Tron to congratulate her on the victory. Lynch said everyone’s asking her what’s next and since she’s won every title in this company except one, she’s eyeing Stratton’s title. She said it’s time The Man comes around to NXT so she’ll face Stratton next week for the Women’s NXT Championship in the main event.

-They showed Carmelo Hayes arriving, then Wes Lee also arriving as the two awkwardly exchanged glances.

-Ilja Dragunov made his way for his match with Meta-Four’s Oro Mensah. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That was a furiously paced five minutes of action. It wasn’t a world-beater of a match, but it served its purpose for the opener of tonight’s NXT and really was just a way to get Stratton a victory – one they couldn’t even give her clean here – to set her match for next week with Lynch. Stratton looked good, though one big spot was she bumped too early for a shoulder to the gut in the corner. James was fine, but the match layout and time made it difficult to get a better evaluation of the two. Next week will be a big test for Stratton, but Lynch will presumably call the match and give Stratton a chance to shine and learn.)

-They returned with Diamond Mine putting up their flag and reuniting basically in the back. Julius Creed said no more drama (to Ivy Nile) and no more goofing off (to Brutus) and said they’re set on the NXT Tag Team Championship. That called in Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, who suffered some bad Italian jokes from The Creed Brothers, and then Edris Enofe and Malik Blade entered. Enofe felt affronted that The Creed Brothers had been back a week and were already “demanding” a title match. The two said they’d take it to the brothers and they began arguing. D’Angelo started curling a two-pound weight.

-Vic Joseph and Booker T reacted to the Stratton vs. Lynch being made official for next week’s main event.

-Meta-Four made their entrance. I really do love their entrance.

(2) ILJA DRAGUNOV vs. ORO MENSAH (w/Meta-Four) – Singles match

Booker T kept asking Joseph if he “felt that entrance” as Joseph tried to calm him down. Dragunov quickly took down Mensah and stalked him, but Mensah went behind and hit some body shots. Dragunov used a judo hip toss to pound on Mensah on the mat, then cinched in a side head lock. Mensah put him in the corner and hit some strikes, but Dragunov took them and hit some of his own. Dragunov hit a running knee into the corner and then a middle rope knee to a prone Mensah. He went for a German, but Mensah rammed him into a corner and hit some back elbows. Dragunov hit a jumping pump kick to the face, but Mensah blocked another German. Mensah hit a springboard moonsault for a two-count and then a PK to turn the momentum. Dragunov just asked for more, angering Mensah. The two then traded blows in the center of the ring, but Mensah took the advantage with a knee kick, a dodge of the drop-down enziguri, and then a superkick as Dragunov went for Constantin Special. Mensah then stomped away at Dragunov in a corner, then hit basically a T-bone exploder. [c]

Dragunov was breaking out of a standing arm triangle as they returned, dodged a rolling kick, then hit a running knee lift to the face. This time, Dragunov hit Constantin Special after dodging Mensah’s springboard moonsault. Dragunov then hit two Germans, holding on, and hitting a modified powerslam for the third and a two-count. Dragunov went for a powerbomb, but Mesnah blocked. A second time, he got up, but Mensah pounded away, escaped, hit a superkick, and a quick thrust kick for a two-count. Mensah, frustrated, set in the corner and imitated Dragunov, but he ran into an enziguri and release powerbomb. Dragunov then set and hit Torpedo Moskau.

WINNER: Ilja Dragunov at 9:58 (Torpedo Moskau)

-Wes Lee’s music hit after the match as he rushed to the ring with a mic and cutting his music. He entered the ring and told Dragunov he gets the next shot and that after he beats Hayes, Dragunov will get the first shot. Dragunov said the same back, well, yelled back to Lee. He said he’ll rip off everyone’s head who stands in his way (no, he won’t). They went face-to-face as Lee said he’ll go through hell. Hayes’ music hit as the champ made his way. He said he knows two dudes whose jerseys he hung up in the rafters aren’t talking about facing him. He said he talked to Shawn Michaels last week and got all the advice he needed to hear. The crowd chanted “triple threat” and I shouted “NO.” Hayes complimented Dragunov, but said Dragunov took a risk and he took the advantage. He said the same to Lee. Hayes said Michaels decided that next week, the two contenders will face off next week. Hayes said it gets better as the winner will face him at No Mercy. He said he hopes they show mercy on each other because on September 30th, he won’t.

-Dominik Mysterio was looking through a book and tossed it aside. He looked up at his purple and black ref gear and said “Thank you Mami.”

-McKenzie Mitchell asked Nathan Frazer about his second match in the Global Heritage Invitational. He said he went viral for almost breaking his neck last week, but he said he didn’t get here by backing up or slowing down and he isn’t about to start tonight. His music hit and he scurried away. [c]

-They returned with Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne in the back. Jayne discussed Hail’s new look and how she looked good as Gigi Dolin approached and taunted them. Blair Davenport approached and said this is a division for grown women. Davenport and Dolin argued before Hail interjected and went after Dolin. Dolin said she knows Jayne and was trying to help, but Jayne interrupted. Hail said she isn’t a kid and will prove it to Dolin tonight.

-Duke Hudson made his entrance with Andre Chase. They showed LvlUp footage of Hudson vs. Akira Tozawa, which Hudson won for two points. They showed the rules of 12-minute time limit, two points for victory and one for draw.

(3) NATHAN FRAZER vs. DUKE HUDSON (w/Andre Chase) – Group B match in Global Heritage Invitational

Meta-Four (sans Mensah) were seated above in like an ice prince and princess getup, all white with winter blue lighting. Frazer used his speed to confuse Hudson early, but Hudson caught him and hit a big belly-to-back suplex. Frazer used his speed again and this time hit a running kick and then a running elbow to knocked Hudson to the floor. Frazer quickly climbed to the top and hit a leaping somersault senton to Hudson. He rolled Hudson back into the ring and went for a running attack in the corner, but Hudson pulled a Samoa Joe and hit the corner uranage counter. Hudson mocked Frazer and then slapped his chest in the corner before whipping him hard across the ring. He then lifted for the Razor’s Edge, but Frazer countered with a rana into the corner. Frazer then hit a thrust kick to the gut and climbed for the phoenix splash and hit. Group B now has Frazer, Hudson, and Joe Coffey with 2 points and Tozawa the only one with 0 points.

WINNER: Nathan Frazer at 2:47 (Phoenix Splash)

-Back in the “Diamond Dojo,” Hank and Tank were asking if the brothers ever talked, then if they ever fight, and they reacted a bit more incredulously. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price approached and introduced themselves, ignoring Julius’ hand for a shake. Nima and Price called out The Creed Brothers. Reggie then appeared and said the streets made them that way and it’s something he can relate to before they walked away. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: So is Diamond Mine having a tag team summit or something in the Diamond Dojo?)

-They returned with Dabba-Kato already in the ring. Tyler Bate made his entrance.

(4) TYLER BATE vs. DABBA-KATO – Singles match

Bate got a few shots in before the bell, but Dabba-Kato just shoved him aside. The bell rung and Bate climbed onto the big man, then tried to lift him for the airplane spin, but couldn’t. He then ran the ropes only to run into a huge boot. Dabba-Kato then locked in a modified cobra clutch. Dolin vs. Hail was made official for later tonight. Dabba-Kato hit a pendulum backbreaker and held it there for the sub. He shoved his forearm into the face of Bate as well. Bate used knees to break the hold, then used his quickness to create space. Bop and Bang was blocked, but he hit his rebound lariat once, twice, but a third was blocked. He punched and the lifted Dabba-Kato into an airplane spin and ended emphatically with a cradle shock, basically. He then hit spiral tap for the victory even though the shoulder was lifted because of how Bate made the pin.

WINNER: Tyler Bate at 2:53 (spiral tap)

-Mysterio walked toward Hayes in the back, saying it’s hard to be champ, right? Mysterio said he’s about to go pick- find out his opponent for No Mercy. Judgment Day’s music hit as the special guest ref made his way in his custom gear. They cut to Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria in the locker room debating who might win (other women in the back) as James walked in and chucked a bag of ice. Perez said “real professional” and told James she should be grateful and James said she is since she took it from Perez. Perez clocked her. [c]

-They returned with Mitchell in the back with Baron Corbin. She asked about her prediction for Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner. He said if Breakker is an alpha, then prove it, and the same to Wagner. He said as for who he thinks will win, he doesn’t care; he’s just going to enjoy sitting at commentary and he might pick up the scraps.

-Joseph then threw to a video recapping Lynch’s challenge to Stratton from earlier in the night. They then showed a woman whose name I always forget as she tried to aske Stratton a question. Stratton just told her to get out of her face and stormed away.

-Mustafa Ali then made his way for this mid-show main event. Dragon Lee followed.

(5) DRAGON LEE vs. MUSTAFA ALI – #1 contender’s match for North American Championship with special guest referee Dominick Mysterio (c)

Mysterio looked lost before he rang the bell like “I’m supposed to do this, right.” The two locked up, then reset. Ali took the back and took down Lee, but then the two began trading pins and holds and flipped up at the same time. They locked up for a test of strength, but Lee used a leg trip. He held onto the hands and Ali sprung him up, leaping onto the top rope and flipping out, then taking out Lee with a rana. He hit some chops in the corner, but Lee reversed a whip, hit a running kick, a quick leg trip, then corner dropkick to the chest. Lee countered a corner attack with an enziguri, but Lee met him at the top rope. Ali came off with a rolling lariat for a one-count.

Ali went for a vertical suplex, but Lee fought out and tossed him outside. He then hit a quick tope, sending Ali into the announcers, mostly Booker T. Lee rolled back inside and told Mysterio to count. Mysterio took his time to begin, and began when Lee exited. Ali then front handsprung off of the announce table for a lariat. Back in the ring, he hit a huge tornado DDT from the second rope for a two-count. Ali rushed Lee in the corner, but ate a thrust kick and a bridging suplex where he locked his hands around Ali’s leg for a two-count. Lee went for his powerbomb, but Ali rolled out and threw a rushing Lee into the corner. He then used the ropes as leverage to get Lee up and hit a jackhammer for a two-count. Ali went for a 450, but Lee rolled through and then hit his powerbomb. Ali kicked out just before the three-count. Lee argued with Mysterio that it was slow, allowing Ali to roll up Lee with a victory roll for quick count victory. Mysterio held up Ali’s hand after the match, but Ali attacked and then shook Lee’s hand saying he had nothing to do with that ending.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali at 5:19 (victory roll) to become #1 contender to North American Championship

-They showed Trick Williams in the locker room as Dragunov approached. Dragunov said he meant every word last week that Williams is more than just an entertainer, but asked why he would lie to Hayes’ face. He was discussing Williams telling Hayes he can beat Dragunov. He told Dragunove he’s barking up the wrong tree. Dragunov said he has one week because after he beats Wes Lee, Williams can keep lying to his best friend – or to himself.

-Butch’s music hit for another Global Heritage Invitational Match, Group A. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: A good match that barely played into the special guest ref trope until the very end. You had to know that once Joseph mentioned Mysterio was calling it down the middle that things were going to change. I wonder if Lee will cause Mysterio to lose at No Mercy, or on the other hand, “someone” takes out Ali and leaves Lee as the #1 contender come No Mercy. Either way, I think the days of “Dirty” Dom on NXT are numbered.)

-They returned with a Connor’s Cure promo and a chance to win a meeting with Cody Rhodes or Bianca Belair.

-They showed Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey, and Damon Kemp training in the ring. Myles Borne then approached and they asked why he was there. Borne said it was to do his job and they mocked him for hanging out with Fallon Henley, Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen. He said he wanted a chance. They said he wasn’t ready and Gulak would have put him on TV if he was ready. Gulak said he better be ready for next week and Borne said he would.

-They showed a video of Eddy Thorpe in the parking lot, angry, after losing last week and said he isn’t done with Dijak.

-Axiom made his entrance.

(6) BUTCH vs. AXIOM – Group A match in Global Heritage Invitational

Mensah was back with Meat-Four with some kind of headwrap after his match, looking dejected. Butch immediately slapped Axiom and they began a series of holds, transitions, and counters. Butch took the advantage with his brand of limb and joint manipulation, but Axiom (who I believe has some amateur wrestling in his background) rolled out using some amateur moves. Butch quickly regained the advantage and kept a hold of a limb before Axiom finally broke out. Butch used a drop toehold to then cloverleaf the legs and begin working the legs and lower body. Butch then stomped on the right hand. He put on a front face lock, but Axiom rolled out into an arm wrench, which he mashed over his shoulder. Butch threw him off and after a series of rope runs, just swung at him with a clothesline. Axiom came back with a springboard arm drag and one-legged dropkick, but Butch hit the x-plex and a running shotgun dropkick to the ribs to send Axiom to the apron. Butch wrapped an elbow around the bottom rope and then put an armbar on the other arm over the bottom rope for the full count. [c]

Butch was just raining down mounted elbows to Axiom as they returned. They showed an avalanche butterfly suplex from Butch during the break. He then slapped Axiom once, then twice. A third one fired up Axiom, who shot back with slaps and chops of his own and one of the most hellacious dropkicks I’ve seen in some time. A fisherman’s suplex with the hands locked bought a two-count for Axiom, and then a kip up into a Northern Lights looked to result in a swift moonsault, but Butch caught him into a triangle choke. Axiom reached the ropes. Butch then slapped Axiom again and did some Bryan Danielson stomps to teh face. Axiom rose to his feet and then hit a few headbutts to the chest and went for a rolling omoplata almost, but Butch rolled through and Axiom countered into an armbar attempt, but Butch threw him off into the ropes and into a snap German. He then stomped on both hands, but Axiom came back with kicks and a big enziguri. A time-limit warning happened with two minutes remaining. Axiom went for a springboard of some kind, but Butch punched him out of the air. A sit-out powerbomb for Butch resulted in only a two-count as the crowd roared.

With about 90 seconds left, Butch climbed for a moonsault. Axiom dodged, Butch landed on his feet, but then ate a thrust kick. Axiom then hit Golden Ratio, but Butch’s arm was under the rope. Axiom then went for a Rings of Saturn, but Butch snapped a finger. He went for and hit Bitter End, but Axiom kicked out, shocking Butch. The bell rung for a draw, resulting in one point for both men. I actually had it clocked at 12:03. Bate came out the entrance ramp (no match in the Invitational yet) and waved challengingly to both men.

WINNER: Draw at 12:00 (Butch and Axiom gain 1 point each)

-They showed an earlier today of Wagner in the back, sitting and saying this is going to hurt them more than him. He said to please understand that the last thing he wants to do is hurt them or feel bad about themselves, but said life with you is so much more fun; they panned out to show Breakker talking to a table. He said Breakker is going to get his ass tabled tonight.

-Dolin made her entrance for her match with Hail. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Of all the matches thus far, I had a feeling they would go time-limit draw here. It was only confirmed once Alicia Taylor gave the time-limit warning at ten minutes. The first half of the match was one of those that I LOVE to watch and HATE to recap. That’s really my kind of pro wrestling right there. I do question if giving Axiom a kick out of Bitter End was the right call considering how protected that move is and was especially in NXT, but this can give Axiom that underdog run that might be happening with Frazer in the other group.)

-They returned with D’Angelo and Stacks in the Diamond Dojo discussing all of the teams that appeared and how much competition they have. Humberto Garza and Angel Garza reappeared and also challenged for the Tag Team Championship. D’Angelo granted respect to their grandfather, but called out the two. The tension led to a brawl with all of the teams involved (Garza threw the first punch squarely to D’Angelo’s jaw).

-Hail came out to the Chase U music and had to be held back by Jayne to not do her usual peppy entrance.

(7) GIGI DOLIN vs. THEA HAIL (w/Jacy Jayne) – Singles match

Hail wasn’t in all black, but black dominated her black, red, and white ring gear. She immediately hit some arm wrenches and had a visible added snap to her offense. She stayed on Dolin with an arm lock and then a wrench, but Dolin got out with a side head lock. She took down Hail and then hit a backslide for a two-count. Hail came back with a tilt-a-whirl rana, but Dolin hit a running hip attack in the ropes. Hail dodged another and then hit an exploder. Hail went for a running uppercut in the corner, got caught, but rolled out and hit running Polish hammers. She went for another exploder, but Dolin rolled out and hit a series of kicks for near victory. Suddenly, Hail locked in the Kimura (“locked” is being nice) and held it for a long time before Dolin reached the bottom rope; the Kimura can snap an arm quick if applied correctly. Outside, Dolin rammed Hail into the post and slammed her into the ground. With the ref distracted by Jayne, Davenport hit Dolin with an arm breaker and rolled her in for Hail to snap in the Kimura.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 3:36 (Kimura)

-They showed The Creed Brothers in the Dojo nursing themselves as Nile said she was only gone for a few minutes and if they’re OK. They said it never felt so good to be back.

-They showed Breakker and Wagner making their way to the ring. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That match showed just how much work both women still need if they’re going to be relied upon someday as top level acts. Hail is doing her best to balance her old and new characters in both presentation and in the ring, but it will take time. Dolin’s timing, after seeming good in her last match, was back to being suspect here, but that could also be from being in there with someone inexperienced like Hail. Let’s just hope this was an off night for both women.)

-They returned with Kelani Jordan talking to Valkyria in the back and her frustrations with losing last week. Valkyria gave her a pep talk since it was only her fourth match. Dana Brooke approached and asked what Valkyria was doing there and shooed her away (Valkyria didn’t leave). Jordan said she was just frustrated and Brooke went after Valkyria for trying to “break them up.” Valkyria said she never had an issue with her and then accepted Brooke’s challenge. She said Jordan will realize she should have picked better friends.

-Joseph threw to Stratton speaking about Lynch and said sure, it’s the biggest match of her career, but it was only two years ago that she started and Lynch is coming after her. She said after two years, Lynch was some industry clown while she’s the center of the universe in hers. “See you next Tuesday, bitch. Toodles.”

-Next week’s matches include more Global Heritage Invitational matches and Wes Lee vs. Dragunov in addition to Stratton vs. Lynch.

-Wagner and Mr. Stone made their way to the ring. Corbin joined commentary. Breakker entered next.

(8) BRON BREAKKER vs. VON WAGNER (w/Mr. Stone) – No DQ match

Wagner immediately went for a big boot, but Breakker put him in a corner for some shoulder thrusts and then sent him across. He then did a Cactus Jack clothesline as they were outside by the announcers. Wagner rammed Breakker’s head into the table a few times as Joseph said their monitor shattered. Wagner then tossed Breakker over the table and into the chairs of the announcers (they had vacated the area). Corbin just watched. Joseph’s tray of candy was in trouble, but Breakker made it back to the ring. Wagner hit a flying shoulder tackle and did his own Cactus clotheslines on the other side (the crowd is pretty quiet). Breakker grabbed a chair from under the ring and hit Wagner in the gut, then hit a German on the outside. [c]

Breakker was swinging away at the back of Wagner with a kendo stick as they returned, striking him three times, then a fourth to the ribs. A fifth one hit the back before Breakker discarded the weapon. He went back to the chair and wedged it in a corner. He grabbed another kendo stick, but Wagner caught the swing and hit a few headbutts. He hit a short-arm clothesline, but missed another and ate a ferocious lariat from Breakker for a two-count. There’s just a difference in how Wagner and Breakker land shots: Wagner looks like he’s trying whereas Breakker looks like he’s hurting you in this match. Breakker swung away with a kendo stick again, over and over, to the back of Wagner for a two-count.

Wagner shoved Breakker into the corner with the chair, then hit a running boot (two) that showed a lot of light. The third was caught and turned into another sit-out powerbomb (is that three we’ve seen in different matches tonight) for a two-count. The crowd chanted for tables (sigh). Breakker went right back to the ribs as Wagner was favoring them from all of the damage. Breakker set a chair on the mat and went to the top for the bulldog. He hit it onto the chair and then lowered his straps. He went for the Recliner using the kendo stick across the mouth. Wagner powered out and was able to turn it around on their feet before being rammed into a corner. They hit clotheslines to each other in the middle of the ring instead of punches before Breakker hit a big gutbuster to Wagner. He then rushed at Wagner, but Wagner dodged so Breakker hit the wedged chair head-first. Breakker crawled to a chair, but Wagner stepped on it. Breakker rose to his feet and spit on Wagner. Wagner literally broke the kendo stick into pieces as he hit Breakker over and over. He then grabbed a chair and did some more damage before hitting a chokeslam that resulted in a two-count (the crowd didn’t react as if they thought it would end the match). Wagner then threw Breakker threw that cardboard area or whatever under the concourse as Joseph almost cussed on TV. Wagner dragged Breakker back out and cleared the announce table and all of Joseph’s candy. They fought some more before Wagner hit a pop-up powerbomb to Breakker through the table. He rolled Breakker back in the ring and went for the Roode Bomb, but Breakker slid out and hit a low blow, then the spear. That’s that.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 13:27 (spear)

-After the match, Breakker continued the attack with a chair. He threw Wagner into the steel steps and slammed Wagner’s head between the steps with the top one…well, the screen went black as soon as he did as Joseph yelled that he’s a “son of a bitch” and Corbin said he “can’t believe he actually did it.” Yeah, that’s how that ended.

(Hazelwood’s Take: I guess if you’re going to give these two nearly 13:30, you needed the weapons to help tell the story. There’s just nothing in Wagner’s offense that gives off any charisma or any sort of impact. Breakker looked like 1980s All Japan compared Wagner tonight, but that wasn’t very difficult. I really, really despise saying or doing things that just break the reality spectrum too much, and the end to this show was an egregious example. At best, Wagner is in a damn coma, at worst, he’s dead. Then again, pro wrestling has had deaths and resurrections and matches with god before, so this kayfabe attempted murder – which is pretty much standard in NXT – is just another example of a trope that shouldn’t exist in pro wrestling. Is this their way of writing off Wagner to be big man fodder on Raw? Is this how they write out Breakker to give him an “impact” upon debuting on Raw? Whatever the case, it was a dumb ending to the show.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Overall, a decent to good show until the very last seconds – and the main event, depending on your tastes. Of course, the big angle was setting up Lynch’s return to NXT next week to face Stratton for the one main women’s championship she hasn’t held since she debuted almost a decade ago. They made sure to pack some matches with stakes into next week’s show beyond that as well with more Invitational matches and the #1 contender’s match between Wes Lee and Dragunov. They’ve also done a good job of keeping Hayes in the scene even though I think they could do all that while keeping him off TV for a week or two. NXT is also doing well in setting up either future or conjoining feuds like everything with Dragunov, Williams, and Hayes or Perez, Valkyria, Davenport, Dolin, Hail, Jayne, Jordan, and Brooke. Just those list of names gives many potential pairings for feuds in the women’s division. Still, I think the lingering point from tonight will be that putrid end to the show, but I also know I’m probably looking at this more critically than other fans, many of whom may like the ending.

Tune into PWT Talks NXT to discuss tonight’s show in more detail!