WWE NXT Ratings Report (8/29): Viewership drops without special attraction, comparison to AEW Collision, 7-day total viewership updated

Last week’s episode of WWE NXT on USA Network (8/29) drew an average of 614,000 viewers, down from 720,000 the prior week. It was the lowest non-holiday viewership since June 13 when it drew 581,000.

The prior five weeks averaged 719,000. The episode did not have a main roster crossover appearance, as has been the cast almost every week for months during NXT’s viewership surge.

One year ago that week (8/30/2022) it drew 676,000 viewers; it’s been infrequent lately that 2022 viewership has topped 2023 viewership.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.16 rating, down from the 0.19 the prior two weeks. The prior five weeks averaged 0.21.

For perspective, AEW Collision on TBS the prior Saturday (8/26) drew 552,000 viewers (72,000 fewer viewers than NXT) and a 0.16 demo rating (tied with NXT.)

Collision drew a 0.21 in the male 18-49 demo compared to NXT’s 0.26. In the younger 18-34 male demo, Collision drew 0.11 compared to NXT’s 0.20, so NXT is drawing better demo ratings, but Tuesday is typically a much better night than Saturday night for attracting the core younger demographics.

This week’s NXT was hyped on Raw last night including an appearance by Dominik Mysterio plus Tiffany Stratton, who is defending her title, appearing on Raw.

PWTorch has updated 7-day viewership totals for the show.

Aug. 15: 746,000 (up from 680,000 first-night viewership)

Aug. 8: 876,000 (up from 776,000 first-night viewership)

Aug. 1: 779,000 (up from 717,000 first-night viewership)

July 25: 785,000 (up from 703,000 first-night viewership)

