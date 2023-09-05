FREE PODCAST 9/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (9-6-2018) All In and Starrcast Roundtable Special looking at business and artistic side, long-term impact, futures of Cody and Bucks, more (162 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (9-6-2018), PWTorch editor Wade Keller presented a special “Thursday Roundtable” edition of the WKPWP Flagship with guest analysts Zack Heydorn from PWTorch.com and Chris Harrington from WrestleNomics radio. They delve into the Business side and Artistic side of the All In and Starrcast weekend, evaluating the success of the show in both categories, including some considerable overlapping. What’s next for Cody and The Young Bucks? Is the WGN rating a good sign or not? Did the production values send a certain message? What did the crowd say about pro wrestling today outside of WWE? And much more.

In the previously VIP-exclusive portion of the show, they continued their conversation from the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast delving into the Business side and Artistic side of the All In and Starrcast weekend, evaluating the success of the show in both categories, including some considerable overlapping. Topics include what Starrcast did well and could improve on, how ROH and the NWA can take advantage of their participation in the weekend events, who the biggest winners and losers were, and much more.

