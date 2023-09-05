VIP AUDIO 9/5 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk fired, Elite react immaturely to firing, Mark Henry’s comments on AEW without Punk, Jey on Raw, Cody perhaps to Smackdown, Judgment Day shining, Nakamura-Seth (83 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Analysis of the decision to fire C.M. Punk and what the fallout will be on and off camera

Will Punk wrestle for WWE and could it be effective revenge for AEW controversies

The Elite react immaturely to Punk firing

Mark Henry’s comments on AEW without Punk

Bryan Danielson stepping to face RIcky Starks and how Starks handled the change and what Danielson said about it after the match

Christian’s funny media Q&A comments after All Out

Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley headlining All Out

Jey Uso’s arrival on Raw causing ripple effects in many places

The potential of Cody Rhodes perhaps beig moved to Smackdown

Judgment Day shining

Shinsuke Nakamura-Seth Rollins continues

And more

