VIP AUDIO 9/5 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk fired, Elite react immaturely to firing, Mark Henry’s comments on AEW without Punk, Jey on Raw, Cody perhaps to Smackdown, Judgment Day shining, Nakamura-Seth (83 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Analysis of the decision to fire C.M. Punk and what the fallout will be on and off camera
- Will Punk wrestle for WWE and could it be effective revenge for AEW controversies
- The Elite react immaturely to Punk firing
- Mark Henry’s comments on AEW without Punk
- Bryan Danielson stepping to face RIcky Starks and how Starks handled the change and what Danielson said about it after the match
- Christian’s funny media Q&A comments after All Out
- Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley headlining All Out
- Jey Uso’s arrival on Raw causing ripple effects in many places
- The potential of Cody Rhodes perhaps beig moved to Smackdown
- Judgment Day shining
- Shinsuke Nakamura-Seth Rollins continues
- And more
