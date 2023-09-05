News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/5 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk fired, Elite react immaturely to firing, Mark Henry’s comments on AEW without Punk, Jey on Raw, Cody perhaps to Smackdown, Judgment Day shining, Nakamura-Seth (83 min.)

September 5, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Analysis of the decision to fire C.M. Punk and what the fallout will be on and off camera
  • Will Punk wrestle for WWE and could it be effective revenge for AEW controversies
  • The Elite react immaturely to Punk firing
  • Mark Henry’s comments on AEW without Punk
  • Bryan Danielson stepping to face RIcky Starks and how Starks handled the change and what Danielson said about it after the match
  • Christian’s funny media Q&A comments after All Out
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley headlining All Out
  • Jey Uso’s arrival on Raw causing ripple effects in many places
  • The potential of Cody Rhodes perhaps beig moved to Smackdown
  • Judgment Day shining
  • Shinsuke Nakamura-Seth Rollins continues
  • And more

