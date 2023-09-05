VIP AUDIO 9/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-27-2005) – The Real Deal: Jericho’s tease of a jump to TNA, Dragon Gate invading ROH, Vince McMahon’s big birthday, Indy Line-up of Week (34 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 27, 2005 episode of “The Real Deal with Pat McNeill” featuring these topics: The Hot Five Stories of the Week including Chris Jericho teasing a jump to TNA, Dragon’s Gate invading ROH, Friday Night Smackdown and Vince McMahon’s birthday plus the Indy Show Lineup of the Week featuring Homicide vs. Alex Shelley, a new Question of the Week on the Dudleys, Listener Mail, Hardcore Homecoming, the return of John Walters and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO