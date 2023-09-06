News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1840 (Sept. 6, 2023): Cover Story on AEW firing Punk, Keller's reports on WWE Payback and AEW All Out with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews of Payback, Parks feature column on Punk

September 6, 2023

PWTorch Newsletter #1840

Cover-dated September 6, 2023

LINK: 1840 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s Cover Story on AEW firing Punk… Keller’s reports on WWE Payback and AEW All Out with star ratings… Roundtable Reviews of Payback… Greg Parks feature column on Punk… Keller’s TV reports on Smackdown and Dynamite… More…

