WWE Raw Ratings Report (9/4): Total viewership, hourly viewership, key demo rating, year ago comparisons, more

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network (9/4) drew an average of 1.704 million viewers, the highest since Aug. 7 when it drew 1.960 million viewers. The average viewership this year through 36 weeks is 1.808 million. The average through 36 weeks last year was 1.793 million viewers, so this year is modestly up from last year.

Hourly viewership:

1st Hour: 1.764 million

2nd Hour: 1.756 million

3rd Hour: 1.593 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff of 171,000 was a bit lower than the yearly average of 201,000. Gunther defending the IC Title against Chad Gable was the advertised main event. Miz TV took place at the start of the third hour.

In the core 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.52 rating, in line with recent ratings. The prior 10-week average is 0.54.

The average rating through 36 weeks this year is 0.55. Last year through 36 weeks, the average was 0.48.

The overall cable rating for Raw was 1.11, below the 1.20 average so far this year. One year ago the rating was 1.44 and the average through 36 weeks last year was 1.27.

