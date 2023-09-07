VIP AUDIO 9/7 – Radican Worldwide – Interview with EA Sports UFC 5 Development Team: Visual overhaul with Frostbite engine, mature rating for game, new damage system, new submission system, custom play options, more (14 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by the EA Sports UFC 5 development team for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. Radican attended a virtual preview event for EA Sports UFC 5, and after was able to get a deeper dive into the new features in the game from the development team. Lead Producer Nate McDoland and Associate Producers Jazz Brosseau and Raman Bassi join the show to discuss the visual overhaul for the game on the Frostbite engine, which brings new strand-based hair, facial animations, and face and body animations to the game.

The producers then discuss the game being rated mature for excessive blood, and why they went in that direction with the game. The producers also discuss the new damage system in the game and how you’ll have to adapt your strategy depending on the type of damage you suffer during the game. There’s a new submission system in the game based on using the joysticks on controllers, and the developers discuss how a clear winner and loser will be determined. The interview closes with a look at some fun customizable game options across various modes such as stand and bang being available in career mode and online.

EA Sports UFC 5 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Oct. 24 for people that pre-order the deluxe edition of the game. It will also be available as a 10-hour trial for EA Play subscribers on Oct. 24. The standard edition of the game releases on Oct. 27.

