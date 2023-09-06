WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (9/1): Viewership for Cena return compared to prior 13 weeks, year-ago comparisons, more key metrics

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After a big surge in viewership the prior week to 2.647 million for the tribute episode to Bray Wyatt and Terry Funk, last Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox (9/1) dropped a bit to 2.443 million. The prior 13 weeks averaged 2.280 million, so it was still above the recent average.

Friday’s Smackdown featured the advertised return of John Cena.

One year ago, the Sept. 3, 2022 episode drew 2.220 million viewers and the prior 13 weeks averaged 2.060 million, so overall Smackdown is performing above year-ag0 averages.

In the key 18-49 demo Smackdown drew a 0.65 rating, down from 0.78 the prior week, and slightly above the prior 13 week average of 0.63.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a 0.49 demo rating, well below this past Friday’s rating. The prior 13 weeks averaged a 0.50, also below the 0.63 average this year over the same period.

Smackdown finished no. 1 among all broadcast and cable shows with the 0.65 demo rating on Friday night. NBC finished no. 2 among English broadcast channels with a 0.22 rating for “America’s Got Talent.”

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (9/1): Keller’s report on John Cena’s return, Solo Sikoa vs. Styles, Bayley vs. Shotzi, Miz and Knight exchange words

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match, Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Title, Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for a NXT NA Title shot with Dom Mysterio as special referee